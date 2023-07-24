READING, Pa. - Reading police are looking for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday during the middle of the afternoon.

Police say the suspect and victim likely knew each other but they are trying to piece together the exact relationship and what led up to the fatal encounter.

"I was there about an hour before it happened," said Ed Seidel, a transportation construction supervisor and inspector. "It doesn't surprise me."

Ed Seidel's crew is doing construction of ADA ramps in Reading. He was at the South 6th and Cherry site about an hour or so before the shooting and is always cautious when working in the city.

"Well, you're always keeping your eye out behind you," said Seidel.

Police are searching for suspect Vincent Sanchez.

They say he and the victim, Ellis Garman Sr., may have known one another.

"Normally we don't see that kind of thing in the middle of the afternoon, but if it's personal, then that could be what happened," said Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Reading Police Department.

Police say there's a warrant for Sanchez tied to the shooting.

"I believe our suspect is known to us and he's known to that area, the S. 6th Street area," Rothermel said.

Seidel, who grew up in Reading, says the city has really changed since his youth and he's not sure what it will take now to make it a safe place to live again.

"The people in the city need to take a little bit more responsibility in it and get the 'tough guys' out of here," said Seidel.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect, if you know where Sanchez is, call RPD or Crime Alert Berks