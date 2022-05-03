READING, Pa. - Police in Berks County arrested a man wanted for drug parole violations during the first day pedestrian safety enforcement.
The Reading Police Department Traffic Unit made the arrest Monday during the pedestrian detail. A media release says just before 11:10 a.m., Roberto Vega-Torres was stopped by an officer after crossing north from the 200 block of Cedar Street to the 800 block of Elm Street without using a crosswalk.
Police say after running his credentials, the officers found that Vega-Torres was wanted for drug parole violations and attempted to arrest him. Vega-Torres tried to flee on foot without success.
The release continues, officers found glassine packages of suspected heroin during a body search, which yielded a positive result afterward.
Vega-Torres was charged with resisting arrest, possession, and related charges.
The Reading Police Department is joining multiple Law
Enforcement Agencies across the nation for Pedestrian Safety Enforcement.
The enforcement includes pedestrians and drivers who don't follow traffic safety rules. The enforcement is taking place from May 2nd to May 15th.