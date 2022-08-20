READING, Pa. -- A man allegedly shot a woman and then grabbed a gun and shot himself as police were trying to take him into custody, according to city police.

The gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue.

Police said when they got to the home, they found a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

A 40-year-old man at the home was identified as the shooter, according to police.

"As officers were taking him into custody, he grabbed the firearm used in the shooting and shot himself in the head," police said in a statement.

Both the woman and man were taken to the hospital, where at last check they were listed in critical condition.

Police said they will release the names of the victim and suspect at a later time.

There's no word yet from authorities on what led to the shooting, although police noted that the shooting was an isolated incident entirely within the home.

Investigators said there is no danger to the community.