READING, Pa. – Berks County District Attorney John Adams ruled the Reading police officer who shot an Allentown man during a chase on July 14 did so in self-defense.
"During our investigation, we determined that the police officer was absolutely justified in using deadly force in this situation," Adams said.
The shooting happened in north Reading. Adams says a car with three men inside drove toward the officers who responded to a call of catalytic converter thefts on South Fifth Street.
"The officers' lives were in danger," Adams said. "One Reading police officer discharged his weapon twice, striking the vehicle and also striking the driver of the vehicle."
Before the shooting, Adams says the men driving a Honda Accord led police on a chase through the city.
"It turned its lights off," he said. "It was traveling up to 100 miles per hour while it was fleeing the police."
Once the Honda hit a dead end, it drove right toward the police who were out of their vehicles. That's when the officer shot the driver twice, hitting him in the thigh.
The car kept going though, and smashed into a police cruiser, eventually breaking down in Muhlenberg Township.
Investigators found seven stolen catalytic converters in the trunk of the Honda.
"Our police officers put their lives on the line each and every day that they are out there," Adams said.
The driver, 25-year-old Tyvan Maurice Barnett, was taken to the hospital where he's still recovering. The rear passenger, 18-year-old Ejau Collazo, was arrested.
Police are still searching for the third man involved, and asking anyone with information to call Berks County Detectives.