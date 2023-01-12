READING, Pa. — Reading police officers are spending time in the city's schools as part of a special program to connect with kids.

At 13th and Union Elementary School on Thursday, Lt. Lance Lillis, the department's community response coordinator, was an honored guest.

"They're always willing to want to learn more about him, and they also want to read with him, which is great," said Jill Faber, a third-grade teacher at the school.

"I've been here before to read," Lillis shared. "I've eaten lunch here at 13th and Union with the kids. We've gone out to recess together."

He's part of a reading program initiated by Faber. Lillis visits the school a few times a month to help students build self-confidence and improve their reading skills. By February, he will have spent time with every grade level in that elementary school.

"I like him to circulate around the room, so he's played games with the kids already," Faber said. "He has talked to them about what police work is all about. He has shared his own personal experiences, and then he does buddy reading."

"I absolutely love it," said Lillis. "To be honest, I've had a really long career, and by most standards, I can say, a pretty exciting career, and I can still say that this is probably the most fun I've had at this job is doing this kind of stuff."

It's also about more than learning inside the classroom.

"I want them to be able to remember these experiences so that they know down the road that they can trust police officers and know that they're there, not only for protection, but they're also there for help and support," Faber said.

"It's very tough right now," Lillis said, "but if these kids learn at a young age that we're their friends, we're here to help them, we're the one safe place they can go or that one safe call they can make, you know, we're going to stop what we're doing and help a kid."