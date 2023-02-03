READING, Pa. - Police say a chase in downtown Reading, that left two people with minor injuries, started just two blocks away from where it ended.

A woman and a young child were hurt when the car they were in was struck by a stolen car being pursued by police Thursday night.

A utility pole could be seen on the ground at North 10th and Washington streets.

That's where police say their two-block chase with a man wanted on a parole violation out of Montgomery County abruptly ended.

Police say just one officer followed the black Volkswagen Jetta that was reported stolen in Caln Township, Chester County

After the crash, onlookers say they saw many officers in the area.

"Everybody was just going crazy. You came outside, seen cops everywhere, stopped everywhere," said Maritza Ramirez.

Ramirez said she saw officers chase after the man on foot after he drove the stolen car into the other vehicle involved.

Reading Police say they arrested the man, and he will be charged accordingly.

A tow truck could be seen hauling the stolen Jetta, the car it struck and a police cruiser that sustained some damage.

The woman and the child in the car that was hit had minor injuries. They went to Reading Hospital for treatment.

Police say their cruiser was damaged when it slid in oil from the initial crash.

They have not named the man arrested at this time.