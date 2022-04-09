READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department is warning the community about an increased number of drug-related overdoses.
The department says officers responded to 12 overdose calls, three of which were fatalities, on Saturday alone.
The public safety alert says the overdoses are possibly related to the drugs being mixed with fentanyl.
The alert continues to say individuals using these drugs may not know what they are ingesting.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing signs of an opioid overdose call 911 immediately, even if you don't believe you used an opioid, police say.
Anyone with information related to these overdose incidents is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.