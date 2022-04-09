NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Minimum temperatures ranging from 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&