READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting to be self-inflicted at this time.

The matter is being investigated and there is no additional information at this time.