READING, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Reading that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened Monday, just after 2:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Mulberry Street.
Police say the victim was taken to Reading Hospital.
An anonymous neighbor says he heard the gunfire. "Around 2:00 p.m., it sounded like firecrackers actually. We looked out and I said, did you hear that?"
69 News Reporter Jim Vasil asked the neighbor how many shots he heard.
The neighbor answered, "a couple, maybe like two or two probably. Maybe four. I was talking to a lady in front of my car and I heard pew pew pew, I said, oh boy."
Police were seen combing for evidence, keying in on a white sedan for much of the afternoon.
As police continue their investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Reading Police or submit an anonymous tip using Crime Alert Berks County.