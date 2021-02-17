READING, Pa. - The Reading police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Kennylias Rodriguez has been missing since Nov. 13, 2020, according to RPD investigators, who shared Wednesday information posted online by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Rodriguez, 14, is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He stands five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
The police didn't provide any details about Rodriguez's disappearance, but according to the online post, he may be in the company of his mother.
Anyone with information about Rodriguez is asked to contact the Reading police by calling the main number at 610-655-6116, or the investigations number of 610-655-6246.