Surveillance of 2 men sought in shootings in Reading

The man on the left is being sought for a shooting on Elm Street in Reading on Oct. 3; the man on the right is wanted for a shooting on Muhlenberg Street on Sept. 17, according to the police.

 Reading Police Department

READING, Pa. - The Reading police are trying to identify two men in connection with separate shootings in the city.

A man captured on surveillance video in a jean jacket is wanted for the shooting of another man in the 800 block of Elm Street on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to the police, who said that the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

A separate surveillance photo shows a man in an orange shirt who is wanted for the shooting of another man inn the 800 block of Muhlenberg Street on Sept. 17, according to the police. The victim in that case was shot in the hand.

Anyone with information about the identity of either man is asked to call the Reading police at 610-655-6116.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. Crime Alert is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip

