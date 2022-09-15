READING, Pa. - Reading police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Andre Davis is wanted in the fatal shooting of Bruce Sellers, 57, at a home in the 100 block of N. Fourth Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police said Thursday.

Davis is facing murder charges, police said.

Authorities did not comment further on what happened leading up to the shooting, or if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The shooting was one of three within 24 hours in downtown Reading.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Davis' whereabouts is asked to call police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County.