READING, Pa. — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man who robbed a credit union in southwest Reading.

The holdup was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave.

The robber approached a teller with a handgun and demanded money, according to the police, who did not say how much cash he got away with.

RPD investigators described the bandit as a black man who stands approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a red zip-up jacket with the hood pulled over his head and a mask over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Reading Police Department by calling 610-655-6116. Anonymous tips can also be passed on to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. Crime Alert is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.