READING, Pa. — Reading police are seeking the public's help in their investigation of the city's latest homicide.

RPD investigators on Friday released surveillance video of two men they said they are trying to identify in connection with the killing of Josmar Ceballos.

Ceballos, 28, and a 49-year-old man were shot around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street. Ceballos died at the scene; the other victim was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment.

Detectives said they're looking for the public's help with identifying the two men, both of whom were wearing masks.

"These males were seen in the general area of the incident for several minutes prior to the shooting, Criminal Investigator Nicholas Epolito said in a statement. "We are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with the individuals to contact us. Any details, no matter how small, may be helpful in moving this investigation forward and achieving justice for Mr. Ceballos."

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact the Reading Police Department by calling 610-655-6116.

Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

Crime Alert is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.