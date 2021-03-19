READING, Pa. — Police are now seeking a second suspect in the killing of a teenager in Reading last month.
RPD investigators announced Friday that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Alexander Peguero-Severino, 21, on charges that include first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He's now one of two people accused in the fatal shooting of Francisco Soto Jr. in the area of North 10th and Buttonwood streets on Feb. 23.
Anyone who knows of Peguero-Severino's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
The police have already made one arrest in the homicide. Robert Isaac Saintkitts was apprehended by the police in New York City on Tuesday. He's also facing charges of first- and third-degree murder and aggravated assault.