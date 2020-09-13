READING, Pa. -- Berks County detectives are investigating after Reading police shot and critically injured a man early Sunday morning.
Around 7 a.m., the Reading Police Department received a 911 call reporting a subject with a gun in the 800 block of Franklin Street, detectives said in a news release.
Officers responded to the area and saw a person in possession of a gun, officials said.
The officers made numerous commands for the armed person to drop the weapon, but the person refused and continued to point the gun at officers, authorities said.
Officers fired shots at the individual, who was struck at least one time. The individual was rushed to Tower Health and remains in critical condition, authorities said Sunday.
No police officers were injured during this incident.
Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. District Attorney John Adams plans to hold a press conference in the near future to discuss the investigation in more detail.
This is an isolated incident, officials said, and there is no longer any danger or threat to the community.
Authorities ask if anyone has information regarding the incident to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.