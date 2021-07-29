READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department has taken a man accused in the shooting death of a Laureldale man into custody.
Xavier Concepción, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday at his residence in Leesport, according to a news release from Reading police.
He is charged with first-and third-degree murder, as well as related murder charges.
Victor Aguirre Jr. was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Church Street on December 10, 2020, police said.
Concepción is currently being held at Berks County Prison.
A second suspect, Ramses Miller, 18, was arrested on April 22, 2021, in connection to the homicide and is currently being held in Lehigh County Prison, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information relative to the case is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610 -655-611, Berks County District Attorney’s Office at 610-478-6000, or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.