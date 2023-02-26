Reading Police and a SWAT team converged on a Lancaster Avenue Wendy's restaurant earlier in the day on Sunday. According to Police, they were called there due to a threat of someone hurting themselves, which police said turned out to be a hoax.
"I didn't really understand what was going on or anything like that," said Jason Bender, who lives nearby.
Police and SWAT could be seen holding rifles and shields. An armored vehicle eventually moved in on the Wendy's. One member of the SWAT team pulled out a robot and an officer walked down the street with a dog.
"It looked like there was a lot going on down there," said Bender.
Bender said he saw police cars down the road.
"Initially I thought it was like a car accident or something like that, but then I didn't see no fire engines down there, so I thought they maybe pulled someone over or something might have happened," said Bender.
Later in the day, Wendy's opened back up. Police said no one was in danger, but they have not said if anyone is being charged.