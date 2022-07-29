READING, Pa. - Drivers in Reading should expect traffic disruptions on Tuesday.

That's because two downtown events are expected to draw crowds.

The Reading Police Department released a traffic plan for its National Night Out event and for the Santander Arena's Rockzilla Tour featuring Papa Roach.

National Night Out will take over the 400 and 500 blocks of Penn Street.

The following changes go into effect at noon on Tuesday:

- The 400 and 500 blocks of Penn St. will be closed to all traffic, with barricades at Fourth St. and Sixth St.

- Fifth St. will also be closed to all traffic between Court St. and Cherry St., with barricades at each intersection.

- Free parking, courtesy of the Reading Parking Authority, will be available at the Sixth & Cherry flat lot and the Fourth & Cherry Garage.

For the Rockzilla Tour, doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

The following changes go into effect at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday:

- Entering the city from the Penn Street bridge, a mobile message sign near Second & Penn will advise all concert attendees to turn left onto a designated lane on North Second St. and then turn right onto Court St.

- Court St. motorists will travel east with parking options in one of the following three garages:

o Reed & Court Garage for a fee of $15.00

o DoubleTree Garage for a fee of $25.00 (VIP Parking)

o South Penn Garage for a fee of $15.00

- The 200 block of Penn St. will be restricted to eastbound traffic only.

- The 700 block of Penn St. will be closed to vehicle traffic with barricades at Seventh St. and Eighth St.

- The 600 block of Penn St. will have limited vehicle access and should only be used for the following purposes:

o Guests staying at The DoubleTree Hilton Hotel.

o Concert attendee drop-off who requires special access due to a disability.

o Anyone wanting to park in the VIP State Lot at 644 Penn St. with a parking fee of $25.00.

Traffic is expected to return to normal by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

More details and an interactive map are available on the city's website.