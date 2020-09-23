READING, Pa. - During a very volatile time in our country, those in Reading and beyond continue to review the details of a police-involved shooting.
For investigators, the answers are on film, including from recently received police body cameras.
“Security footage showed the suspect looking up Eighth Street and running through the crosswalk with her left arm extended,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Wednesday.
The district attorney said that extended arm and hand held a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.
An eyewitness and another police officer said that Lakim Miller-Nock, who prefers to go by Roxanne Moore, pointed the gun at officers. After multiple demands to stop, officers fired 16 shots, striking Moore multiple times.
“The officers encountered the suspect lying between two parked vehicles and found a handgun on the sidewalk within close proximity to the suspect,” Adams said.
The gun had a key lock on it, preventing it from being fired. Investigators say there’s no way police could have had prior knowledge of that.
“We have determined that the police used appropriate measures,” Adams said. “Throughout this incident, this gun was pointed at them.”
Another aspect of the fallout from the Sept. 13 incident is the use of new legislation related to officers involved in shootings.
“The new police reform act in Pennsylvania mandates that they (the officers involved) undergo psychological evaluation anytime lethal force is used, whether the suspect is injured or killed,” Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said. “So, they'll go through that process as outlined in the new law and then return to work once they’re cleared from that.”
Police say that the woman involved in the shooting is in critical but stable condition.