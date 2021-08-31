READING, Pa. — Reading's emergency management coordinator Jeremy Searfoss said several city departments have been out ahead of what's left of Tropical Storm Ida, preparing for an expected 4 to 6 inches of rain over about a day and a half.
"The old moniker of 'turn around, don't drown' is very realistic," said Searfoss. "That's a lot of rain in a very short period of time."
It will likely be a lot of rain that is anticipated to cause flooding at several problem spots in Reading, especially on top of an already-saturated ground.
"We have more paved surfaces, more impervious surfaces, and that leads to more rapid water accumulation," Searfoss said.
"Public works is going to be monitoring those storm sewer systems to ensure that they're not backed up," said Abe Amoros, the city's managing director.
City leaders said to be prepared, people should stock up on basic supplies, including batteries in case of power outages.
Emergency responders said if you can stay home and off the roads during the storm, you should, but if you do have to be out, avoid typical problem areas that are low-lying and likely to be overcome by floodwater.
According to city officials, the following areas are susceptible to significant flooding:
- Spring Street Subway
- Nichols Street
- North Sixth and Greenwich streets
- North Sixth and Buttonwood streets
- Morgantown Road and Lancaster Avenue
- Morgantown Road (Brentwood to Angelica Park)
- areas along the Wyomissing Creek, including the Reading Public Museum)
- Riverfront Drive/Canal Street (along the Schuylkill River), Church and Woodward streets
- 500 block of North Fifth Street and parts of Oley Street
- Areas along the West Shore and Warren Street bypasses
"Several inches of water will actually lift a car, and basically, you're along for the ride at that point in time," Searfoss said, "and the car will start to fill up with water."