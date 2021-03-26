READING, Pa. – The excitement is building across the city of Reading as the high school's boys basketball team is shooting for another PIAA title.
The team is headed to the championship at the Giant Center in Hershey this weekend, and some of their biggest fans are heading with them.
"I've missed about four games in 15 years, said Paul Zaorski. "Heck, I even went on a weekend to State College when they were up at State College."
It's safe to say Zaorski is a Red Knight fanatic.
He's collected countless memorabilia over the years and is head of a group of alumni called "The Front Row Gang."
He'll also be one of the 650 fans allowed in the stands at the Giant Center Saturday night, as the team takes on rival Archbishop Wood to fight for the PIAA boys 6A state championship.
"Just to be back there for the second time in four years. It's just unbelievable," he said.
The team and its diehards are hoping for a repeat of 2017, when Lonnie Walker led the team to win its first-ever state boys basketball title.
"Like my dad always said, we always came home sad on trips except one time," Zaorski said.
Janet Hangen isn't just another member of the team's fan club — she's a trainer at Retro Fitness in Kenhorst and has helped prepare the boys for this moment for quite some time.
"I've had a really great about nine months of getting to know these guys," Hangen said. "They're the best."
While she's one of their biggest cheerleaders, they also appear to be one of hers as well.
Hangen will be there in the stands in Hershey cheering them on.
"Oh my God, I can't wait," she said. "It's like a dream come true, especially for these boys who have had so much adversity. They never stopped working out, they never stopped picking each other up."
If you don't have tickets for the big game, you can watch it live on PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network) Saturday night at 7:30.