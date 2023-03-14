READING, Pa. - The city of Reading is holding a celebration 275 years in the making. The city's birthday celebration is already in full swing.

"This is our kickoff week to the 275th because the official birthday of Reading is March 16th," said Laura Reppert, 275th anniversary special events coordinator for the City of Reading.

Special postcards have been placed in mailboxes. A gala is already sold out for Wednesday at the Reading Public Museum.

"It'll be a great time at the museum and to share that treasure we have at the museum with our guests coming in," said Reppert.

Among the guests in town are delegates from Reading's sister cities in Germany and England. Reppert said a proclamation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday inside Reading City Hall.

Reppert said 14 birthday celebrations will be taking place across the city on Thursday at various locations, such as Reading's libraries, the Olivet Boys and Girls Club and Berks Encore.

"It's really been awesome seeing plans unfold," said Reppert.

Those plans also consist of fireworks at the Pagoda on Thursday at 8:50 p.m.

"This is not the end of our celebrations, this is our kickoff cause we still have nine months of the year here to fill and we have lots of other events coming up," said Reppert.

Reppert said the Reading Royals will have a special ceremonial puck drop at their game this Friday. They will have special pucks with the 275th anniversary logo.