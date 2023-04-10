READING, Pa. – Reading City Council reviewed the planned demolition of the Mineral Spring Hotel during its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night at city hall.
The historic former home of the East End Athletic Club, the hotel was the subject of a fire on March 4.
In their presentation to the committee, city officials Monday night said the blaze had "catastrophic effects" on the facility's structural integrity, causing multiple internal collapses and significant damages throughout. Further, city officials said the structure remains "an attractive nuisance and needs immediate attention to prevent public injury."
"The logical plan was to demolish that building," Kyle Zeiber, the city's public works director, said.
The solution, according to the city, is simple: full demolition. That would include demolishing the main structure and the accessory kitchen, and the removal of all non-organic materials and wood, as well as mechanical and electrical debris.
The structure's stone walls will be utilized in two distinct ways. The first reuse will fill the structure's basement and crawl space. Officials said all the remaining stone will be placed in a pile for wall repairs. Once filled in, the area will have topsoil added, graded and then seeded.
Officials added the front "porch" area that covers the stream will remain with its border wall. The base construction under the area is perceived by the city to be a concrete pad. Under that premise, materials not original to the porch and border wall will be removed completely.
By doing this, the committee was told, the impact to the waterway will be limited. In addition, the concrete pad with it protective walls will possibly serve as a future pavilion site along with a commemorative plaque.
The park itself is the subject of a new Reading multi-modal grant application. The city, which is in the process of developing the application, is likely to include mountain bike trail connections, a park wall, pavilion remediation and a bike station installation, in addition to the pavilion site and plaque.
The city plans to use emergency demolition funds provided by the community development department to pay for the hotel's demolition. Zeiber said the demolition would cost about $57,900, and will be done "as soon as possible," once council formally approves the endeavor.
The city could receive insurance funds due to the fire, although city officials said Monday night it was premature to assume that as fact or the amount.
Committee members Monday night requested a walk-through prior to demolition, which would be done likely in the next two weeks.