READING, Pa. - Monday's wintry weather was just a small preview of what Berks County can expect to see later this week.

69 News meteorologists are predicting an accumulation of between 12 and 18 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Berks County. It's set to be in effect for 24 hours, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The forecast has already pressed Reading's public works department into action. Crews began salting the city's streets on Monday as a way of mitigating the snow accumulation.

A team of 30 employees is ready to begin 24/7 operations once the storm arrives.

"I'm in constant communication with Public Works for periodical updates," said Mayor Eddie Moran. "To the residents, I ask you to please stay at home and don't leave if you don't have to."

Reading has established a number of ways for the city and its residents to communicate with one another before, during and after the storm.

"The Citizens Service Center phone lines are open to receive community reports at 877-727-3234," Moran said, "We encourage everyone to download the City iRequest app as we will be sending push notifications updates."

The city will also share information and updates on its social media pages and on a special snow emergency page of its website.

As for residents who have their trash and recycling picked up on Wednesday, the city has moved up the start of collection from 6:30 to 4 a.m. in an effort to beat the snow. Changes to Thursday's collection scheduled will be announced later, if needed.