READING, Pa. - The Reading Pride Celebration (RPC) announced Monday the launch of the new Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance.

The program will partner with LGBTQ+ and ally businesses to promote opportunities for entrepreneurship, economic growth and success in the LGBTQ+ community and county-wide.

The alliance is an expansion of the 2014's Safe Space initiative that encouraged local businesses to pledge non-discrimination for customers and employees.

“The LGBTQ+ Business Alliance aims to expand on this commitment by engaging the business community year-round through networking, training, and pairing existing and new owners as mentors and mentees,” said Enrique Castro, Jr., RPC’s Executive Director and CEO.

“We aim to bring the business community together to not only end discrimination in business in Berks County, but to increase LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship opportunities."

Castro said the support of friends, family and the community is often a key factor that leads to a businesses' success.

Membership opportunities are available for all types of businesses, from big corporations to self-employed individuals.

Members will have access to a directory listing, networking events, mentorship opportunities, training, brand building and visibility resources, among other benefits.

To learn more or join, please visit berkslgbtqba.org