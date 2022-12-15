TEMPLE, Pa. – Some in Berks County gathered Wednesday night to celebrate the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.
They held a party at the Temple Fire Company. Reading Mayor Eddie Morán was there.
The event featured music and drinks. The head of the Reading Pride Celebration organization says the measure protects his marriage, and he's happy that it's now law.
"It's a very important day for us, landmark decision," said Enrique Castro, executive director of Reading Pride Celebration. "So happy Biden signed it into law yesterday."
Morán says the law helps Americans get closer to life without prejudice.
Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA 9th District) is among those who voted against the version of the bill that passed. He said it puts religious freedoms in jeopardy and could open up organizations to civil lawsuits.