READING Pa. -- An organization in Berks County is hosting a free vaccine clinic next week.
The Reading Pride Celebration said in a release it will host a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic Monday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Studio 411 at the GoggleWorks.
Flue shots will be available for patients age three and up. The flu shot requires insurance information, according to the organization.
The clinic will also have COVID-19 vaccines available for patients five years and up.
Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled for March 21.
Walk-ins will be accepted. However, organizers strongly suggest pre-registering for the clinic.
To pre-register, please visit www.ReadingPrideCelebration.org, or go to the form online.