Reading Pride Celebration honored the indigenous members of the LGBT community.

The event Thursday night at the Berks County Community Foundation honored "two-spirit" stories.

"Two-spirit" is a term to describe Native members of the LGBT community.

The executive director of the Widoktadwen Center for Native Knowledge says the Native community in Berks is larger than people think, and that more people need to understand and learn about the community.

"There isn't just one way to be a part of this group, that there are so many different manifestations of who Native people are, in all of these different contexts, including, like what we're doing with this event with the Reading Pride Celebration, the larger LGBT community," said Amanda Funk, executive director.

It's one of several events Reading Pride Celebration has held leading up to their main festival on Sunday at Jim Dietrich Park.

