READING, Pa. – Reading City Council amended its city code Monday night to prohibit the dumping of yard waste in city parks, playgrounds, preserves and public spaces.
Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said some residents think it is safe and even helpful to dump organic waste in natural areas.
However, she said the practice causes the growth of invasive plant species, causing problems on city property.
In addition, council amended its city code to clarify that yard waste is collected by the city at no extra cost to residents.
Yard waste must be placed in biodegradable bags and placed curbside for the weekly collections.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said many residents are unaware that the city offers the service.
Schlegel Park Pool
In other business, council adopted an ordinance to amend the 2021 capital improvement fund budget to use $500,000 to cover the cost of the Schlegel Park Pool project.
The pool has been closed for the past two seasons, but city officials said the renovation of the pool will be completed in time for it to open by Memorial Day.
A $1.4 million contract was awarded for the project in 2020, but work was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To close the final meeting of 2021, council presented commendations to outgoing Councilmembers Lucine Sihelnik and Stratton P. Marmarou.