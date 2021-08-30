READING, Pa. — Young members of the Reading Public Library will continue to benefit from the generosity of others.
The RPL announced Monday that it has again received a $100,000 grant from the Cameron Schrier Foundation, a San Francisco-based foundation that supports nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and South Africa. The amount represents half of the foundation's multi-year commitment to the library.
The RPL said the grant will support its positions of children's library manager and teen loft coordinator.
"The work of Reading Public Library aligns with every facet of our Foundation's mission," said Cecily Cameron, the foundation's co-founder. "We're pleased to be able to support the retention of qualified, committed professionals who excel at providing fun and engaging literacy, STEM and cultural programs for the young people of my hometown."
Cameron's mother, Sherry Cameron, is a member of the Reading Public Library's board of trustees.