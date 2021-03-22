Bronwen Gamble - Reading Public Library

READING, Pa. — The Reading Public Library is finding itself in search of a new leader.

The RPL announced Monday that Bronwen Gamble, the first woman to serve as its executive director, will retire on Dec. 17, 2021. She's served in the role since October 2016.

In its news release, the library's board of trustees expressed its appreciation for Gamble's "talented leadership." She has overseen major renovations of all three library branches, the construction of the Dr. Jerome I. Marcus Learning and Meeting Commons at the main library, the acquisition of two mobile technology vans, and the institution of an e-library card.

The library was also one of 10 institutions to be awarded the National Medal for Museum and Library Service by the Institute of Museum and Library Services in 2018.

James Shankweiler, a professor of business at Penn State Berks and a former member of the library's board, will lead a committee to conduct a formal search for Gamble's successor.

