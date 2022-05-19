READING, Pa. – Drinks were flowing Thursday night at Saucony Creek Franklin Station Brewpub, all for a good cause. Reading Public Library held its eighth annual Celebrity Bartender Fundraiser, and as cocktails filled glasses and beer filled mugs, the library's directors were filled with gratitude.
 
"We're raising money for a makerspace that will be on the teen loft at our main library at 100 S. Fifth St.,"said Linda Capozello, director of advancement and communication for Reading Public Library.
 
Capozello says the celebrity bartender event not only raises money to help fund projects, but it's also a fun way to connect with community members.
 
"Making friends and increasing our supporters is extremely important to us, and it is one of the things the event does for us," Capozello said.
 
This year, five people volunteered to be the celebrity bartenders. Gary Henne was one of them.
 
"It just makes me feel good that I'm able to help them out and raise money for all the libraries in the city," Henne said.
 
Each bartender pledged to raise $2,500 for the library. Most of the money was collected through online donations prior to the fundraiser, but then each volunteer invited friends and family out to the brewpub to raise the rest.
 
"I don't want to be a bartender when I grow up. I know that," Henne said.
 
"People are gracious and willing to accept the challenge," Capozello said.
 
They were certainly put to work. Henne said he gained a lot of tips and a new respect for the service industry.
 
"Learning a lot of new things and how to try and deal with multi-tasking, it's really cool, it's really neat."
 
Shaking and stirring all to serve up a new communal, creative space at the Reading Public Library.

