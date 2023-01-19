READING, Pa. - The Reading Public Library announced it will be launching a new and improved website on January 19.

Designed with customers in mind, the redesigned site will offer improved navigation and a mobile-friendly interface.

Patrons can easily see what’s happening at all four RPL branches and the redesigned calendar will filter programming by branch location, age group and program type.

“We invite you to discover our new website," said Kimberly Servello, Reading Public Library’s marketing coordinator. "It has been developed over the past year through extensive consultation with library staff and community members. Meeting customer’s needs has been our priority throughout the process. We consider our website an essential fifth branch, allowing the dissemination of vital information to all users.”

The revamped site is located at the same web address, readingpubliclibrary.org