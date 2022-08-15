READING, Pa. — The Reading Public Library will holding a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.

The library said Monday that is partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Health for walk-in shots.

A spokeswoman said the library will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax vaccines, and it will have all doses and boosters available for everyone who is eligible.

The first clinic will be held next Tuesday, Aug. 23, from noon until 3 p.m. The second will be about a month later, on Wednesday, Sept. 21.