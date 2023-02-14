READING, Pa. - The Reading Public Library is hosting a free "Talk to a Therapist" event where families will have the opportunity to get information on free early childhood intervention services.

The event will be held Tuesday, February 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the main library branch located at 100 S. 5th Street in Reading.

Therapists from Right Start Children’s Services will be available to talk about free early intervention services for children up to 3-years-old. Services include speech, physical, and occupational therapy as well as behavioral support.

Meeting space is available for parents who require a private, one-on-one conversation. The event is free of charge and no registration is required.

For additional information, call 610-655-6355.