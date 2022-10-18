READING, Pa. — Libraries are typically known as a quiet place for reading a good book or researching a particular subject, but don't tell that to the ghouls and goblins who will be haunting the Reading Public Library later this month.

Spooky sounds of the season will be heard loud and clear on Saturday, Oct. 29, as the main library at 100 S. Fifth St. presents its annual Halloween bash from noon until 2 p.m.

The Reading Philharmonic Orchestra will provide the soundtrack to an afternoon of fun that will feature a children's costume party, crafts, and trick-or-treating in the children's library.

Members of Reading-based nonprofit Cosplayers Care will also be on hand to entertain those in attendance.

Admission to the event is free, and pre-registration is not required. Free, secure parking is available on Wood Street, behind the library.