READING, PA. - The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum announced the appointment of an Interim Director and CEO on Tuesday.
In a release, the Foundation writes the appointment of Paul G. Oxholm as Interim Director and CEO replaces longtime Museum Director and CEO, John G. Smith.
Smith's resignation was effective April 17.
Oxholm is currently serving as Principal of Sharpoint Partners, Inc. in Wyomissing, the release continued to say.
He has over 20 years of experience in varied corporate executive positions including serving as President and CEO of Unique Technologies.
Smith also spent 19 years in banking, including serving as Senior Vice President of a predecessor institution to what is now Wells Fargo Bank.
Oxholm has also been a board member of the Foundation for Reading Area Community College (RACC) for the past 26 years. He also serves as a Board member for the Reading Musical Foundation as well as a Trustee for the Wyomissing Foundation.
He holds a BA in Economics and Art from Wesleyan University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago.
The media release says that members and visitors to the Museum will notice no change in their experience, as this transition takes place. Museum donors and volunteers will hear from the management team as it moves forward with plans for 2022 and beyond.
The release continued to say, it is the intention of the Foundation to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent Director & CEO.
As Oxholm transitions into the role as Interim Director & CEO, he will be working with the Foundation Board and experienced staff to ensure programming at The Museum continues to evolve and educate by providing a world-class exhibition schedule such as the upcoming opening of REAL BODIES on May 21.