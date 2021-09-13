READING, Pa. — The Reading Public Museum and Berks County Public Libraries are turning the page on a new exhibit. They cut a ribbon on the new "Storywalk" display in the museum's arboretum on Monday.
Laminated pages from storybooks are attached to metal posts along the arboretum's path. Each page tells the next part of a story.
The stories will be rotated in to coincide with the museum's indoor exhibits.
"There's always going to be a reason to come back and check it out, so even if you've done it once, you can come back two, three four times throughout the year and read different books and explore the grounds at different times of the year," said John Graydon Smith, the museum's director and CEO.
The first story in the exhibit ties in with trees and the museum's arboretum.