READING, Pa. - It's a Mother's Day full of family fun at the Reading Public Museum.

Sunday's event set out to celebrate women and mothers with free hands-on activity stations.

Visitors could paint vases or stepping stones or even make their own flower wreath.

People also got the chance to check out the museum's featured exhibit.

"We have Holly Trostle Brigham: Mothers, Sisters, and Daughters as a current art exhibit that we have in. So we thought it'd be a nice way to tie in a holiday with that exhibit because that exhibit is celebrating women of all kinds," said Becky Ruth, with the Reading Public Museum.

If you missed the event Sunday, you can still check out the exhibit, which will be open until June 4.