REAING, Pa. - Rain and wind this past weekend left behind damage at the Reading Public Museum.
It is the latest in a string of problems officials with the Museum said they are facing.
"It was really winds this time that did most of the damage," said John Graydon Smith, director and CEO of the Reading Public Museum.
A fast-moving storm swept across the grounds of the Reading Public Museum this past weekend, knocking down a sign and leaving other damage behind.
"It took out a couple trees," said Smith.
He said one of those trees just missed a sculpture.
"Fortunately, nothing landed in the creek, which then leads to backing up the creek, which then leads to bigger flooding problems," said Smith.
It is all something the grounds have seen over the years, including during the summer.
The Museum, which is owned by the Reading School District, but funded and managed through the Foundation for Reading Public Museum said this past weekend could have ended much worse.
"We had worse damage over the summer, a couple floods that were pretty well documented, fortunately nothing got in the building this time," said Smith.
Smith tells us over the summer a lightning strike took out the Museum's transformer, which was scheduled to be fixed before the storm. However, changes in the electrical code raised the cost to more than half a million dollars. The Museum said discussions about funding for that project continue.