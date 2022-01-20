READING, Pa.- The Reading Public Museum Foundation and the Reading School Board are in the midst of a legal battle that has been going on for several years.
"We've got a court date set," says John Graydon Smith, Reading Public Museum Director and CEO. "We've got a judge who's hearing the issues and that's really where everything is going to get settled."
Wednesday night, the school board voted unanimously to form a committee to help with museum. It'll be made up of community members, students, families, teachers and administrators, and will review issues and make recommendations regarding the museum.
In the meantime, the museum's foundation put out a petition asking for support.
"Really all it says is you're in support of the foundation's work to make sure that this collection stays accessible to the public and doesn't fall under the management of the Reading School District, like it was 30 years ago when it was threatened to not be accessible to the public," says Graydon Smith.
The museum is owned by the district but managed by the foundation.
This latest dust up comes after the foundation said it planned to store some items off the museum grounds, and the school board announced plans to seek a new entity to operate the museum.
Graydon Smith says at this point the judge will decide what the best course of action is. "The school district might feel threatened by that but ultimately we're very confident that the museum will be preserved for the community's benefit."
The museum will continue to operate as normal.