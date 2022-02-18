READING, Pa. -- There's a prehistoric takeover underway at the Reading Public Museum.
"They're awesome to see and hear roar but there's a lot of science behind this show," said Scott Schweigert of the Reading Public Museum.
Nearly twenty animated Dino's are on display.
"The appeal of dinosaurs is for everybody," Schweigert said.
showing their teeth and teaching you about what life was like when they roamed the earth.
"The old theory was that dinosaurs are pretty stupid creatures but we're learning that especially things like the raptors were pretty intelligent," he said.
Its an interactive and immersive experience that allows you to step back in time and get in on the dinosaur action.
"A sand table where you get to build a volcano with valleys that fill in with water you can step on the floor and get dinosaur tracks as well," Schweigert said.
The exhibit also explains how they mothered their young and traveled in groups.
"It's more about learning about how they interacted with eachother and their behavior and behavioral patterns," He said.
Despite being studied for so many years -- there's still more to learn about these creatures.
"A show like this definitely does that fills in a lot of the blanks and reflects the most recent scholarship," Schweigert said.