READING, Pa. | For almost a hundred years, the Reading Public Museum has stood on the same grounds they do now.
But according to some city officials, its future may not lie on the 500 block of Museum Road.
Though the idea of moving the museum was publicly discussed weeks ago during a Reading School Board meeting, the story recently re-entered the public light.
In a Facebook post, City Councilwoman Donna Reed claimed that sources have told her papers are waiting to be signed to move the museum to Spring Township, in the area of Broadcasting Square. She also said an announcement could come as early as this summer.
She said in part, "If we don't want to lose it, now's the time to speak up."
Museum Foundation CEO John Graydon Smith said while there have been preliminary discussions about the possibility of moving, there are no papers waiting to be signed, and no move is imminent.
"It's the foundation's fiduciary responsibility to explore all of its options," commented Smith. "We're in the very early stage of doing so."
The museum is currently facing $10-$15M in renovation costs.
Its buildings and grounds are owned by the Reading School District, who issued a statement calling Reed's Facebook post "grossly inaccurate."
The statement also claimed the Museum Foundation contractually agreed to pay for repairs and maintenance, because it doesn't have to pay rent or mortgage, and the district will hold the Foundation to that obligation.
Smith says the Foundation has been meeting its obligations unequivocally.