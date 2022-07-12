READING, Pa. - The Neag Planetarium of the Reading Public Museum made the list of the few planetariums across the country to get a sneak peek at new images of deep space.
Those images are coming from the most powerful telescope ever launched into space, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
"Just great to see all the new images so we can reformat them in our dome show,s so this is just the first step in opening up a brand new universe literally and figuratively," said Mark Mazurkiewicz, Neag Planetarium Director.
According to experts the James Webb Space Telescope spins space circles around the Hubble.
"This is literally, we are talking about the best telescope we've ever had," said Mazurkiewicz on Tuesday during a special showing of the new images of deep space.
As the first images from the Webb start to come back outer space enthusiasts wanted a front row seat at the Neag Planetarium.
"We came to see these images in full color and be a part of the experience," said guest Nicole Renninger.
"Because you don't know what's out there," continued 8th grader Adrian Kline. "There could be anything out there. And it matters here on earth."
Anything? Maybe even some of the building blocks of life that the new tech on this telescope could see.
We can see if possibly there's oxygen or water on some of the exoplanets billions of light years away," continued Mazurkiewicz.
Billions of light years away and beamed down into our own backyard planetarium is taking viewers back in time.
"Literally it's almost like a time travel," said Mazurkiewicz. You will be able to see the universe billions of years ago and see it in an extraordinary way."
Far, far away but now we're all getting a new perspective up close.