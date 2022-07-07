READING, Pa. - The planetarium at the Reading Public Museum is the place to be if you want to see the first images sent to Earth from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

Reading Public Museum planetarium

The planetarium will stream images from the telescope next week. The event is free.

It's set for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. You'll need to register in advance.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a large, space-based observatory. It has longer wavelength coverage and improved sensitivity.

Its images aim to complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble telescope.

