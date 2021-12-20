READING, Pa. — In the latest sign that the Reading Public Museum's days at its current location may be numbered, the museum announced plans Monday to relocate its stored collection to a new facility.
The museum said it will begin transferring its collection from storage at the museum to the Wells Fargo building at Sixth and Penn streets in center city next April, when the bank relocates its operations to the suburbs.
The new facility, officials said, will provide the museum with better temperature and humidity control, security, and monitoring. The current storage facility is outdated and located in a floodplain, officials said.
"Over the past several years, the Reading Public Museum has faced great challenges at our current location and this move will allow us to better protect the collection from the environmental hazards that are increasingly present at the aging museum building," said Charles F. Harenza, chairman of the Foundation for the Reading Public Museum.
The announcement comes several months after reports surfaced that the museum was considering a plan to relocate to Spring Township. At the time, the museum's CEO said there had been preliminary discussions about the possibility of moving, but nothing had been finalized. On Monday, Harenza said it's not out of the question.
"This move ensures that the Foundation's responsibility for caring for the collection in accordance with best practices is met, and could eventually lead to a more modernized public facility as well," said Charles F. Harenza, chairman of the Foundation for the Reading Public Museum.
The museum said its current building, which is owned by the Reading School District, was damaged by floodwater as recently as last month. The foundation said the school district is considering its request to replace the building's electrical infrastructure, but the 9-to-12-month lead time for a new system has prompted it to seek a more timely solution for the time-being.
In the meantime, the museum said it will remain open to the public so long as recent damage done to the building's electrical infrastructure doesn't force its closure.
The Wells Fargo building was recently purchased by the Shuman Development Group. Owner Alan Shuman told 69 News last month that restaurant space will take over the first floor, with possible outdoor dining. Office or luxury apartment space will occupy the three floors above.