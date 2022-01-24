Reading Public Museum
Jack Reinhard | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The Reading Public Museum has announced a new exhibit that will showcase Greek and Roman mythology.

The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum said Monday the exhibit "A Powerful Pantheon: Mythology of Ancient Greece and Rome," will be on display from Jan. 22 to May 15 in the Museum Works on Paper Gallery.

The collection features more than 60 prints by European artists spanning from the 16th to the 19th centuries, a release said. The exhibit will walk the public through stories about the creation of the universe, gods and goddesses and ancient Greek and Roman heroes.

The Museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission per day is $10 for adults and $6 for children, seniors and college students. 

For more information, go to the Reading Public Museum's website.

Tags

