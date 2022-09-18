A celebration of culture filled the streets of Reading Sunday.

Reading's third annual Puerto Rican Parade kicked off National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Hispanic community continues to grow rapidly in the city. Reading now has the highest percentage of Hispanic residents of any city in the state.

Cars, music, motorcycles and the Puerto Rican flag could be seen and heard down Penn Street as the Puerto Rican community spread their culture through the city.

"Seeing other Puerto Ricans in our community come together, marching down the street- it felt good," said Samuel Vega Cruz.

"Our culture is very nice; our food is amazing and people love to party," Alex Ramirez said.

And the biggest part of the culture: family.

"We could be going through hard times, but at the end of the day we're all going to come together and help each other out," Vega Cruz said.