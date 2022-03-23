READING, Pa. – Some came with a wish.
"I just wish this flag was together with all nations, and we would become one," said Paulette Sech of Reading.
Others, with something to hand out as a symbol.
"The little Ukrainian lady gave sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier and said, 'Here put this in your pocket, it will bloom when you're dead,'" said Marie Matchicka of Reading. "So my dad always had sunflowers in his garden."
Many watched the Ukranian flag join the American flag and the Pennsylvania state flag on a beautiful spring day, juxtaposed with the violence happening overseas.
"There's no end in sight," said Dasha Bunks, a Ukrainian-American. "Russia is still bombing."
"I have emotions I'm holding back," Sech said. "It's very, it's humble, and I feel so much inside and I'm trying to compose myself."
As the Ukranian flag flies outside city hall, Reading's Mayor Eddie Moran says the city will be collecting donated items for the people of Ukraine as another sign of support.
"It means absolutely everything to me," Bunks said. "I think it's very kind of the mayor to do this, to show support. And I think it's great that people are coming out, and it means that we are paying attention."
Bunks gave an impassioned speech, saying more needs to be done for the people of Ukraine.
"Right now, I think we do need to do more besides sanctions," she said.
For now, many are simply just holding out hope for that "end in sight" to come.
"I just wish that I would wake up in the morning and they'd say it was over and we just have to wait and see," Sech said.